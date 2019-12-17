Catholic Priest With Oregon Ties Accused Of Sexually Abusing A Child
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City says it has substantiated an allegation of child sexual abuse against another priest.
The archdiocese said Monday that Father Papa-Rao Pasala admitted to inappropriate advances toward a 17-year-old in 2001 when Pasala was temporarily assigned to a church in Edmond, Oklahoma.
The archdiocese says it notified the Diocese of Baker in Oregon, which removed Pasala from the ministry on Dec 6.
The Oklahoma archdiocese says Pasala has returned to his native India.
A 2018 listing of parishes in Oregon show Pasala as administrator of parishes in Heppner and Ione, Oregon.