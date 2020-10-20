Cash Reward Offered To Catch Suspects In Series Of SE PDX Stabbings, Some As Young As 11-Years-Old
Portland, Ore. – Three different stabbings in east Portland and officers are looking for the suspects who may be as young as 11-years-old. It’s unclear if the stabbings are related, but all happened around the same time and area. Police say last night just after 10pm, four boys between 11 and 15-years-old tried robbing a homeless woman at the Gateway Transit center. The woman’s husband confronted the boys and was stabbed in the neck.
About three hours later another homeless man showed up at the hospital after being stabbed five times at his camp in the Lents neighborhood.
Then about 90 minutes later, another victim showed up at the hospital after a hatchet attack near Southeast 92nd and Flavel.
All three victims are expected to survive. There’s a $2,500 dollar cash reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
Read more from police:
On October 19, 2020, at 10:03 p.m., Officers from East Precinct and Transit Police responded to the 1100 block of Northeast 99th Ave in the Hazelwood neighborhood on reports of a robbery. It was reported that four young males between the ages of 11-15 exited the Max at Gateway where they approached an adult woman, who was homeless, and attempted to steal her purse. The woman struggled with the youth to retain her purse. The woman’s husband confronted the youth and was stabbed in the neck by one of them. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The suspects fled the scene and no arrests were made. Once at the hospital, it was learned that the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
A few hours later, at 1:03 a.m. on October 20, 2020, a victim of a stabbing walked into an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The adult male victim, who is also homeless, was stabbed five times near his camp in the Lents neighborhood by an unknown suspect. No crime scene was located and no arrests were made.
The last stabbing was reported at 2:39 a.m., where another victim walked into an area hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening injury after being struck with a hatchet. The adult male victim was uncooperative with police, however, officers learned that the incident occurred in the Lents neighborhood near Southeast 92nd Ave and Flavel St. No crime scene was located and no arrests were made.
If anyone has information about this case, please contact Assault Detectives at 503-823-0400 or [email protected] and reference case number 20-315551.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.
Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823
Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is funded 100% by community donations. To support Crime Stoppers with a donation, please visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/