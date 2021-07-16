Cash grants available for Oregon foster kids

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Human Services is trying to get the word out about some money that’s available to those who have experienced foster care.
Emergency cash assistance is available to those who are currently in, or have been in the state’s foster care system. In a press release DHS says, “Approximately 4,000 young people between the ages of 14 and 26 who experienced foster care when they were age 14 or older in Oregon, a different state or in a Tribal Nation’s Child Welfare agency may be eligible for the emergency cash assistance.”
The state received $2 million dollars from the Consolidated Appropriations Act, passed by Congress in December 2020. That money has been set aside to go to those former or current foster kids who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another fund, the Expanded Chafee Educational and Training Grant, is also available and has already helped some applicants with housing and tuition costs.
The key to both is that people must apply online. Application deadlines are looming though. The deadline for the Educational and Training Grant is August 1, 2021. Emergency funds must be applied for by September 30, 2021.
To apply visit FosterClub.com/ORHelp. Call FosterClub at 503-717-1552 for application assistance.