Case Worker Knew Father Made Threats
State Capital Building in Salem Oregon USA
(AP) – A 2-year-old Medford boy who was shot to death by a parent was determined to be safe weeks after the child had already vanished. A new state report also says a case worker knew Aiden Salcido’s father had fired a gun inside a tent where he was caring for the toddler and that the father had threatened to kill Aiden’s mother. The Oregonian reports that a child welfare worker still found no indication of a threat to Aiden’s well-being and closed the case. The next month, his parents died in a murder-suicide after a police chase in Montana. Aiden’s body was found three days later at an abandoned campsite in Montana. Jake Sunderland, a Department of Human Services spokesman, had no comment and says the report “speaks for itself.”