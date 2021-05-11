Case Of Rabies Confirmed In Seattle-Area Bat
SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle and King County Public Health departments have reported the first rabies-positive bat of 2021.
A Sammamish resident recently had a close call when they found a bat in their yard and attempted to move it with gardening gloves.
Officials said the bat became aggressive and bit the resident multiple times.
The resident alerted the health department and the bat tested positive for rabies.
The person was treated to protect them from developing the disease.
Human and bat encounters tend to increase as bats come out of hibernation in the spring.
Of the 45 bats were tested for rabies in 2020, five were positive.