With lock downs across the country the tourism industry is at an all-time low, but one bright spot for liberal cities to nab your tourist bucks is protest tourism. These social justice wanderers love to head for the bright lights of the big city, then throw bricks and rocks at them to make the streets as dark as the world they want you to live in.
This cartoon by James Cahill shows exactly what is drawing liberal arts students and unemployed idealists to the big cities who’s government welcomes them with open arms.
