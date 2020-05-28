Cars On The Football Field Style Graduation
SHERWOOD, Ore.– High School Graduations will be incredibly different in the year of the Coronavirus. 2020 will be one for the history books on so many levels. 1,700 students attend Sherwood High School. The graduating class at Sherwood High was given three options: have diplomas mailed to a student’s home, a drive- thru graduation, or teachers would hand deliver diplomas.
Student Madi Golden is taking the drive-thru option. Her family will get in the car with her, she will step out onto the Sherwood High Football field in cap and gown and walk to a small stage where she will receive her diploma. She’s ok with that. Madi was disappointed about prom getting canceled . She’d only been to one in her life. As to the future, Madi is headed to Bend and Central Oregon Community College. She’s chosen a career in Veterinary Medicine.