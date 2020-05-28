      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Cars On The Football Field Style Graduation

May 28, 2020 @ 9:51am

SHERWOOD, Ore.– High School Graduations will be incredibly different in the year of the Coronavirus.  2020 will be one for the history books on so many levels. 1,700 students attend Sherwood High School.  The graduating class at Sherwood High was given three options: have diplomas mailed to a student’s home, a drive- thru graduation, or teachers would hand deliver diplomas.

Student Madi Golden  is taking the drive-thru option.  Her family will get in the car with her, she will step out  onto the Sherwood High Football field in cap and gown and walk to a small stage where she will receive her diploma.  She’s ok with that.  Madi was disappointed about prom getting canceled .  She’d only been to one in her life.  As to the future, Madi is headed to Bend and Central Oregon Community College.  She’s chosen a career in Veterinary Medicine.

 

 

TAGS
Graduation high school no ceremony seniors Sherwood
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast