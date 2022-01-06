Cars Line Up For COVID Testing At Clackamas Community College

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Wednesday was the first day for Curative’s free COVID-19 testing at the Clackamas Community College campus on Harmony Road. The drive-thru operation served 500 people that day.
The Clackamas County website said no appointments were necessary, but that is not correct. In fact, KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds and Jeremy Scott found that out firsthand. They got in line and when their turn came, they were turned away and told to park at the end of the lot, get online and make an appointment. They did go back through and successfully tested. All of it took about one hour.
Test results are available by email or text within 24 to 48 hours.
You can sign-up for testing with or without insurance at http://cur.tv/milwaukie.