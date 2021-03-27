      Weather Alert

Cars, Business struck by gunfire in Eliot Neighborhood

Mar 27, 2021 @ 2:45pm

Two parked cars and one car with someone inside were hit with gunfire in the Eliot Neighborhood on Friday.

The incident happened around 11:25 p.m. in the area of North Williams Avenue and North Monroe Street.

Portland Police responded and found a white Dodge Magnum vehicle crashed into three unoccupied, parked cars.

Officers say they also found evidence of gunfire as they could see bullet strikes in the Dodge as well as two other parked cars.

A nearby business was also hit with gunfire.

Police say evidence point’s to the fact that at least 26 shots were fired.

The woman driving the dodge was found nearby and said not to be injured.

One occupied car and two parked vehicles were struck by gunfire in the Eliot Neighborhood.

Police say it’s unclear if the Dodge was targeted and that a follow up investigation will be done.

As of now, no arrests have been made.

