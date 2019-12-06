Carmelo’s Contract Fully Guaranteed
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers adjusts his headband during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)
PORTLAND, Ore. – It looks like Carmelo Anthony will be a Blazer for the entire season.
ESPN reports the Blazers have amended his contract so that it’s now fully guaranteed for the rest of the year.
The team had until January to make the move.
Anthony signed a non-guaranteed deal in November.