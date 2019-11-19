      Weather Alert

Carmelo Anthony Makes Trail Blazer Debut Tonight

Nov 19, 2019 @ 7:52am

Portland, Ore. – Carmelo Anthony suits up for the Portland Trailblazers tonight who face New Orleans on the road. He’s released a new video to explain why he’s joined the team. He says everything happened in 48 hours. He says he asked for three to four days to get mentally game ready. He says there’s a big difference in training while you’re waiting and training once you get the call. His non-guaranteed deal comes as the Blazers are looking at a 5-9 record so far this season. This will be his fifth NBA team. He says what happened before is the past and say his approach today is totally different.

TAGS
Blazers Carmelo Anthony debut melo mondays Portland trail blazers video
Popular Posts
Markley & Van Camp Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Weekend Closure: I-205 NB Foster To I-84