Carmelo Anthony Makes Trail Blazer Debut Tonight
Portland, Ore. – Carmelo Anthony suits up for the Portland Trailblazers tonight who face New Orleans on the road. He’s released a new video to explain why he’s joined the team. He says everything happened in 48 hours. He says he asked for three to four days to get mentally game ready. He says there’s a big difference in training while you’re waiting and training once you get the call. His non-guaranteed deal comes as the Blazers are looking at a 5-9 record so far this season. This will be his fifth NBA team. He says what happened before is the past and say his approach today is totally different.