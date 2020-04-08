      Breaking News
Carjacking Suspect Accused Of Shooting Two Found Dead

Apr 8, 2020 @ 7:28am

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police say two people were shot during a carjacking on Tuesday afternoon in Vancouver.  The suspect was later found dead in Amboy from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies say the suspect shot the victims with an AR-15 style weapon on Northeast 159th Street and drove away in their vehicle.

 

The victims were taken to the hospital.  There’s no information just yet on how they’re doing.

Neither the victims or the suspect have been identified.

