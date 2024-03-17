Carjacking In North Portland Leads To Two Arrests

Portland, Ore. — Two men are facing robbery charges following a carjacking incident in North Portland.

On Friday, March 15, 2024, at 7:41 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a report of a vehicle robbery at gunpoint at North Skidmore Street and North Albina Avenue. The victim, who was unloading groceries from his vehicle, was approached by two suspects. One of the suspects brandished a firearm, demanded the victim’s keys, and subsequently drove off in the victim’s SUV. Fortunately, the victim did not sustain any physical injuries during the incident.

In response, officers from various units including North Precinct, the Focused Intervention Team, K9, the Traffic Division, and Air Support Unit, were dispatched to search for the suspects. An observant officer spotted the victim’s vehicle near Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast 82nd Avenue. As officers converged on the area, they discovered the vehicle crashed at Northeast 70th Avenue and Northeast Mason Street. It was determined that the two suspects had fled the scene of the crash. Law enforcement officers swiftly contained the area and conducted a neighborhood search, resulting in the quick apprehension of both suspects.

Following their arrest, Major Crimes Unit detectives conducted interviews with the suspects and subsequently booked them into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Raheim A. Carter, 41, faces charges of Robbery in the First Degree and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, while Brandon T. Plumb, 24, is charged with Robbery in the First Degree and Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle.

Authorities urge anyone with information pertaining to the case to contact them via email at [email protected], addressing the Major Crimes Unit and referencing case number 24-64200.