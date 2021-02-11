      Weather Alert

Caregiver Indicted For Murder

Feb 10, 2021 @ 5:06pm

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – Police say a caregiver for a woman who died at a southern Oregon hospital in January has been indicted for murder.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Wednesday that on Jan. 24, a nursing supervisor at Three Rivers Medical Center called police to report a patient had suspicious injuries believed to have been caused by neglect.

Police say Martha Vencill was in critical condition because of her injuries and had been receiving full-time care because of developmental disabilities.

Police say investigation revealed her caregiver, Page Backus, had left Vencill on the floor for nine days after a fall earlier in January.

It wasn’t immediately known if Backus has a lawyer to comment.



