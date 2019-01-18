Care For Some Young Blood?

People will go to great lengths to stay young. Some are paying $8,000 a liter for infusions of young people’s blood. It’s a company called Ambrosia. It’s a startup founded by a Stanford Medical School graduate who is not officially a doctor.

Jesse Karmazin says Ambrosia claims to be able to combat aging through infusions of blood plasma from younger people. The idea is these platelets could help with hardening of the arteries and go after proteins that cause Alzheimers Disease. Two UC Berkeley researchers say Ambrosia’s treatments are “dangerous.” One said it’s common knowledge in the medical industry to not do too many infusions. They can actually be dangerous. It’s up and running in 5 cities, including San Francisco.

Would you do it if it made you feel younger????

https://www.businessinsider.com/young-blood-transfusions-open-accepting-paypal-payments-cities-ambrosia-2019-1