Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Suspected In Deaths Of Dad And Teen
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say two people, a cat and dog were found dead inside a fifth wheel travel trailer east of Salem after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that someone called authorities on Monday saying they had found the father and daughter not breathing after going to check on them.
Detectives believe the deaths were the result of carbon monoxide poisoning from a propane heater being used inside the trailer.
The sheriff’s office identified the people who died as 50-year-old Richard Yaple of Salem and 17-year-old Hannah Yaple of Keizer.