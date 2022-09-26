Car Windows Shot Out With BB Gun In Hazel Dell

Credit: MGN

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — The windows of several cars in Hazel Dell were shattered either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The vehicles parked near NW Overlook Drive and Hazel Dell Way had their windows shot out with a BB gun.

Investigators are asking residents to check their surveillance systems for video that may show who did it.

Anyone with information is asked to file a report with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and reference Case #: 22009020.