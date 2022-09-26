KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Car Windows Shot Out With BB Gun In Hazel Dell

September 26, 2022 11:56AM PDT
Share
Car Windows Shot Out With BB Gun In Hazel Dell
Credit: MGN

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — The windows of several cars in Hazel Dell were shattered either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The vehicles parked near NW Overlook Drive and Hazel Dell Way had their windows shot out with a BB gun.

Investigators are asking residents to check their surveillance systems for video that may show who did it.

Anyone with information is asked to file a report with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and reference Case #: 22009020.

More about:
BB gun
Clark County
Hazel Dell
vandalism

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Domestic Violence Involved In Deadly Portland Shooting
3

Umatilla County Man Indicted For Alleged Wildhorse Resort And Casino Robbery, Shootout
4

Canada To Drop Vaccine Mandate At Border Sept. 30
5

Drugs, Guns, Animals, Stolen Vehicles, And A Lamborghini All Seized During Clackamas County Bust