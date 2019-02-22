Car Versus Train In Aloha

Aloha, Or. – A BMW was hit by a train after it became stuck on the tracks in Aloha last night. It happened near the intersection of SW 173rd and Shaw. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the 20 year old driver was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Deputies think he had a mix of alcohol and drugs in his system. Toxicology tests will tell for sure.

The Portland and Western Railroad train included two engines and 33 cars. It pushed the car about 15 feet. The driver was not hurt.