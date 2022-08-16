      Weather Alert

Car Thief Strikes Victim With Their Own Vehicle

Aug 16, 2022 @ 1:39pm
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was seriously injured when he was hit by his own vehicle driven by a car thief in the Minnehaha neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was stolen from the victim’s home near Northeast 40th Avenue and NE 47th Street around 7:45am.

Joseph Lutz was hit by the suspect as they sped off southbound.  He says he did not know the person and there is no description at this time.

The vehicle is a red 2010 Toyota Camry Sedan with Washington license plate BKP4080.  It should have damage to the front and/or passenger side.

Anyone who locates the vehicle is asked to call 911.

