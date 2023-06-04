Car Drives Off Morrison Bridge Killing Two

Portland, Ore. — Two men were killed in a single vehicle crash on the Morrison Bridge viaduct, resulting in the vehicle falling onto Southeast Water Avenue. The incident occurred on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 2:17 a.m. Central Precinct officers responded to a rollover crash report at the intersection of Southeast Water Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered two deceased men at the scene.

Preliminary investigation findings indicate that the driver of a black 2003 Mercedes 500, traveling eastbound on the Morrison Bridge viaduct, collided with the barrier, causing the vehicle to go over the edge and land on the street below. Both the driver and passenger died as a result of the crash. Fortunately, no other individuals were harmed.

The Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. As a result, eastbound traffic on the Morrison Bridge and traffic in both directions on Southeast Water Avenue were temporarily closed. The closure remained in effect until approximately 8:00 a.m., following the completion of the on-scene investigation.

Authorities believe that speed and alcohol played contributing roles in the accident. There is no suspicion of involvement by other vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Traffic Investigations Unit requests anyone with relevant information about the crash or events leading up to it to contact them via email at [email protected], addressing the Traffic Investigations Unit and referencing case number 23-146476.

Further details will be disclosed at an appropriate time. This incident marks the 25th and 26th traffic fatalities in the City of Portland in 2023.