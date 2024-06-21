KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Car Dealerships Targeted By Cyberattacks

June 21, 2024 10:15AM PDT
Car Dealerships Targeted By Cyberattacks
NEW YORK (AP) — Car dealerships across North America have faced a major disruption this week.

CDK Global, a company that provides software for thousands of auto dealers in the U.S. and Canada, was hit by back-to-back cyberattacks on Wednesday.

That led to an outage that was continuing to impact many operations by Friday.

For prospective car buyers, that may mean facing delays at affected dealerships — or seeing their orders written up by hand — with no immediate end in sight.

