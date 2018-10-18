Car Crashes Up In States Where Recreational Pot Is Legal

Portland, Or. – A new study says crashes are up about six percent in Oregon and three other states where recreational marijuana is legal. David Harkey is president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Highway Loss Data Institute. He says the study does not say pot caused the increase, although they are involved in causation studies , ” but we’re probably still at least a year away from finishing those up and releasing any further evidence on that.”

The study released today looked at insurance collision claims in Oregon, Washington, Colorado and Nevada. He says “despite the difficulty of isolating specific effects of marijuana impairment on crash risk, the evidence is growing that legalizing its use increases crashes.”