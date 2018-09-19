Car Crashes Through Brick Wall In Southwest

PORTLAND, Ore.– The Driver of car accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and went flying through a brick wall into building on SW 19th and Jefferson. The car dropped down 15 feet and landed on it’s top. The woman driver was trapped inside. Workers at the T-Shirt shop thought the roof collapsed. instead it was the sound of the car coming through the wall. No body was injured in the building. the driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance. She received only minor injuries including a bloody nose.

Portland Fire used several fans to air out the warehouse. Exhaust from the car was filling up the area. City engineers were called to the building to make sure it would structurally sound.