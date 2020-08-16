      Weather Alert
Car Crashes Into Portland Police Association Office, Driver Arrested For DUII

Aug 16, 2020 @ 7:32am

Saturday night around 8:20 p.m.,  Portland Police along with Portland Fire & Rescue headed to the Portland Police Association office on a report that a car had crashed into the front of it.

Police say that a Porsche Cayenne being driven by 27 year old Nicholas Zadrozna left the road and struck the building.

Zadrozna was arrested for with Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Reckless Driving.

He was cited and released.

According to Police “Responding officers do not believe this was anything other than a traffic crash.”

Damage to the building was said to appear minor from the outside.

No injuries were reported.
 

