Car Crashes Into Pip’s Original Doughnuts

Dec 29, 2019 @ 6:41pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver went into oncoming traffic and up onto the sidewalk at Northeast 48th and Fremont, destroying a TriMet bus stop, bench and planter before crashing into the front of Pip’s Original Doughnuts around 4:00 on Sunday morning.

The woman behind the wheel backed the vehicle out of the building.  She was not injured, but appeared to be dazed by the incident.

Owner Nate Snell says: “No one was hurt and we are so grateful for that!”

The shop cleaned up the damage and was able to open for the day.

