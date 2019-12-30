Car Crashes Into Pip’s Original Doughnuts
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver went into oncoming traffic and up onto the sidewalk at Northeast 48th and Fremont, destroying a TriMet bus stop, bench and planter before crashing into the front of Pip’s Original Doughnuts around 4:00 on Sunday morning.
The woman behind the wheel backed the vehicle out of the building. She was not injured, but appeared to be dazed by the incident.
Owner Nate Snell says: “No one was hurt and we are so grateful for that!”
The shop cleaned up the damage and was able to open for the day.