Car Crashes Into Another Car, Then One Crashes Into Apartment Building In East Portland
Portland Police say that around 7:25 Sunday morning two cars collided and one of then crashed into an apartment building and a transformer.
The incident happened on the 13700 block of Southeast Division Street.
Police say the incident led to a power outage in the area.
Three people that were involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
According to Police early information points that speed may have been a factor.