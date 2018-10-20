Car Chase Ends In Officer Involved Shooting

Portland, Oregon-One Portland cop and one Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputy are on paid leave after an officer-involved shooting.

Authorities spotted a guy driving a stolen car in the parking lot at the Johnson Creek Fred Meyer just after EIGHT last night.

The driver with his female passenger sped away…and eventually CRASHED on Southeast Gray Street…not far from I-205.

Police say the suspect was shot twice near 89th and Harney…and a Portland Police officer was BITTEN by a K-9. Both the officer and the suspect are expected to recover.

Stay Connected as more information is released. FM News 101

Read more from the Portland Police Bureau:

The Portland Police Bureau and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint investigation into this evening’s incident that resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that this incident started at approximately 8:00 p.m. near the Johnson Creek Fred Meyer store when a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop the driver in a stolen car. The suspect attempted to elude officers in the vehicle and eventually crashed near Southeast 89th Avenue and Gray Street, which is in Clackamas County.

The male suspect ran from the crash on foot, leaving a female passenger in the vehicle. Additional Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and a Portland Police Canine Unit officer responded to the area to assist in the search for the suspect.

At some point during the search, officers encountered the suspect and shots were fired. The suspect was injured by gunfire and was transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital for treatment. The suspect is expected to survive his injuries.

During the incident, a Portland Police Canine Unit officer was bitten by a Clackamas County K-9 (dog) and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital for treatment.

The Portland Police officer and a Clackamas County deputy were involved in the shooting with the suspect, which occurred in the City of Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau will be the lead investigating agency on the officer-involved shooting portion of this incident.

No additional updates are expected to be released this evening.

The injured Portland Police officer will remain on paid administrative leave, per Bureau policy, until the completion of the investigation and Grand Jury.

The Portland Police Bureau’s directive outlining the procedures followed after an officer-involved shooting may be found at https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/article/656780

Following the Grand Jury, the Bureau may release additional information as appropriate.

As part of the use of force review process, the Bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident and the case will go before the Police Review Board (PRB), which is comprised of community members, Bureau members and representatives from the Independent Police Review Division.

Once the entire investigation and legal process is complete, the investigative files and any grand jury transcripts will be posted on the Bureau’s Open Data page and can be found here: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/52175

###PPB###

###ORIGINAL MESSAGE BELOW###

The Portland Police Bureau is in the preliminary stages of an officer-involved shooting investigation in the area of Southeast 89th Avenue and Harney Street.

No additional details are available at this time.