Car Chase Ends In Arrest

Hillsboro, Oregon-A woman was arrested after a chase that ended up with a car upside down. Around 10:30 Saturday night a Washington County Sheriff deputy attempted to stop the woman who was driving recklessly. This started at 185th and Walker road in Hillsboro.

The driver attempted to get away, but shortly after struck a curb and tree before flipping the vehicle.

22 year old Cathie Ropati had a felony warrant for absconding on drug charges, and is now in jail with multiple other driving charges.



Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (Controlled Substance)

Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangering (x2)

Attempt to Elude (Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree

After being checked at a local hospital, Ropati was lodged at the Washington County Jail.

No one was injured during this incident.