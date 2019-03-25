Captain Marvel Movie Review

Get ready to give Marvel your money! Captain Marvel is latest character to get introduced to the Marvel Comic Universe’s collection of big screen superheroes. She finds herself caught in the middle of a war between a pair of alien races. it certainly uses the Marvel formula, which is exactly what you expect. Captain Marvel is visually intense, packed with action and, at times, quite funny! Not to mention plenty of 90’s nostalgia and a killer 90’s alternative music soundtrack. It sets up Avengers: Endgame very well at the end. Oh, and yes, stay til the end of the credits, totally worth it! I’ll give Captain Marvel four out of five popcorn emojis. Summer blockbuster season starts now! Be sure to check out my other One Minute Movie Reviews for Alita: Battle Angel and How To Train Your Dragon: Hidden World.