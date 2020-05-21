      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Capitalism vs. Socialism, a clear winner in greater economic wealth and cultural freedom

May 21, 2020 @ 11:49am

Lars brings on Dr. Lee Edwards, Distinguished Fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an adjunct professor of politics at the Catholic University of America to discuss why the younger demographic favors socialism over capitalism. Edwards explains the reason behind their irrational decision making comes down to one simple truth, they don’t understand what Capitalism is. Listen below for more.

The post Capitalism vs. Socialism, a clear winner in greater economic wealth and cultural freedom appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro