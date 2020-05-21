Capitalism vs. Socialism, a clear winner in greater economic wealth and cultural freedom

Lars brings on Dr. Lee Edwards, Distinguished Fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an adjunct professor of politics at the Catholic University of America to discuss why the younger demographic favors socialism over capitalism. Edwards explains the reason behind their irrational decision making comes down to one simple truth, they don’t understand what Capitalism is. Listen below for more.
