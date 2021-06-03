Capacity At Providence Park Increases To 80 Percent

PORTLAND, Ore. – Huge news Thursday for soccer fans.
The Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns say starting on June 19th, capacity at Providence Park will increase to 80 percent.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to get into the stadium for those 16 and older, but masks will not be required.
The team also says when the state passes the 70 percent vaccination threshold, the stadium will open to full capacity.
