Cannon Beach Business Pushes To Change City Closed COVID-19 Signage
CANNON BEACH, Ore.–COVID-19 has severely impacted businesses all up and down the Oregon coast. Business owner Erin Fenison is the owner of Cannon Beach Soap Company. In 2017 she was selling her soaps whole sale to boutiques. The Summer of 2019 she opened a storefront between Cannon Beach Bakery and Bruce’s Candy Kitchen. The came Coronavirus and everything changed.
The city closed down the beach community to tourists. No shopping no Hotel or beach home rentals. Business dried up fast. Businesses became dependent on customers who lived in town or Clatsop County. Signs the city placed on Hwy 101 made anyone driving by think they couldn’t shop. Erin created a petition on social media asking the city to change the wording so local residents would know it’s ok to go shopping or completely remove the signs. 200 people signed the petition. She sent it off to city council but never heard a word back. That still puzzles her. She’s disappointed but forges ahead each day with a good attitude doing what she can to help her cliental. She is also grateful that the city council has been able to assist business owners with tourism grants. Reopening the city can’t come soon enough.