Candle Light Vigil For Marine Vet Mom Gunned Down By Estranged Husband
Vancouver, Wash. – A crowd braved the cold in a Vancouver park last night to remember a victim of domestic violence who was gunned down by her estranged husband. Tiffany Hill died in the parking lot of Anderson Elementary last Tuesday. Dozens met up last night at Esther Short Park to pay their respects. Hill was a Marine Corps veteran and a mother of three. The Clark County Sheriff’s office tells News Partner KGW, Tiffany had a restraining order against husband Keeland Hill, who had just recently bailed out of jail before the deadly shooting. After leading deputies on a brief chase, he shot and killed himself.
A GoFundMe page has been setup to help Hill’s family. Here’s more from the GoFundMe page:
Our family is devastated, my sisters life was taken from her. After ongoing domestic violence, abuse and being released on bail, my brother in law decided to take my sisters life into his own hands. With my mother, sister and three kids in the car he shot through the front windshield and drivers side. My mother was shot three times and my sister did not make it. The road the children have ahead of them is not an easy one. My sister was a warrior, she fought for our country, she made people laugh and brightened every room she went into. She was a mother, a sister, a daughter, a veteran and did not deserve to go this way. My brother in law ran from the cops and then shot himself in the head. Leaving my nieces and nephew with no parents. My mother was rushed into surgery and had operations done on both her hands and arms and my mothers worst nightmare is realized; she has to burry her eldest daughter. My sister Janice and I vow to protect, support and nurture these children for the rest of our lives. Medical bills, planning a service and getting my sisters body from Washington State to New York is a long and difficult process. We want her to be with us, near us and we want to keep her memory alive. We need to buy seven plane tickets in order to get back to New York along with packing important belongings for the kids and getting everything across the country. This journey will not be easy, it will be emotionally, physically, mentally and financially draining, but with all the love and support we can try to give these children the best lives we possibly can. Prayers will always be appreciated along with your support. Please share and help us get through this difficult time. God Bless.