Flood Warning In Effect Along Columbia River

Candidate Wins Oregon House Primary By 28 Votes; One Vote Shy Of Automatic Recount

Jun 14, 2022 @ 3:34pm

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) – A Democratic candidate for Oregon House District 38 has won his party’s primary by just 28 votes.

The OregonianLive reports that Lake Oswego City Councilor and small businessman Daniel Nguyen topped school board member Neelam Gupta, according to certified results submitted to the secretary of state’s office.

Ben Morris, a spokesperson for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, said there would be no automatic recount in the race.

State law requires an automatic recount to be conducted when the candidates are separated by less than two-tenths of a percent of the total votes cast.

An automatic recount would have been triggered if the margin between the two candidates had been 27 votes – or just one vote fewer. There were 13,690 votes cast in the race.

