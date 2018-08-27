Candidate Promises To Bring Trump’s Hollywood Star To His Town

If you ever thought elections here in the Northwest “get weird”, just take a look at Florida.

So this story doesn’t involve Portland, Oregon, Washington, or the Pacific Northwest in general. But it strikes a chord.

In recent days I’ve been in contact with some of my friends back in the Florida Panhandle, specifically my old stomping ground in Pensacola, FL.

Their primary election day is Tuesday and the campaign ads have gotten a bit strange.

Republican Primary Elections are all that really matter in Pensacola because Democrats just don’t win much (probably reminds you of Republicans in Oregon).

Republican Mike Hill is running for a seat in the Florida State House. In the final days leading up to Tuesday’s primary, he’s produced an incredible campaign video promising to bring President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Star…..to Pensacola.

Take a look:

That’s just one example of the bizarre campaign advertising they’ve seen down in this part of the world.

It’s the first time I’ve seen anything like this from a political candidate. I will be fascinated to see how Mr. Hill does in the upcoming elections. I haven’t been around as much as some others, but it seems to be a “sign of the times”.