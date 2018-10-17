Candidate Falsely Claims Master’s Degree In Voter Pamphlet

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Salem man running for election in the House District 19 race has falsely listed having a master’s degree in the Oregon Voters’ Pamphlet.

The Statesman Journal reports electrician Mike Ellison has completed most of his graduate work through the Oregon Institute of Technology, and plans to defend his thesis after the election.

Under the “educational background” section of the voters’ pamphlet, Ellison lists a Master of Science in Renewable Energy Engineering.

Ellison defended the characterization in the pamphlet, saying it asks for educational background and that is his background.

Ellison’s running against Republican incumbent Rep. Denyc Boles for a seat that includes parts of Salem and a wide swath of Marion County.

Oregon election law prohibits candidates from falsely claiming to have college degrees. Republicans have filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s office.