Canceled?? Say It Aint So, NASA!

And because of “wardrobe issues”? It would appear, NASA officials didn’t think all the way through plans for the first ever all female spacewalk, at least not before astronauts and space suits were launched into orbit.

I must also admit, I am pretty disappointed to learn I’ll have to wait a bit longer to see this happen.

Here’s the update;

(Houston TX) — NASA is calling off its historic first all-women spacewalk because the International Space Station is not carrying enough spacesuits in the right size.

Astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch were scheduled was set to take part in Friday’s walk featuring two female astronauts and two female ground flight directors.

However, NASA says there’s only one spacesuit that fits the two female astronauts.

McClain was originally set to wear a different size, but she discovered during her first spacewalk last Friday that a medium-size hard upper torso fit her better.

The hard upper torso is essentially the shirt of the spacesuit. NASA Flight Engineer Nick Hague will be taking McClain’s place on Friday’s walk.