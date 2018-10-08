Canby Teen Launches Shoe Drive

Canby, Or. – A Canby teenager hopes to collect 2,000 pairs of new or slightly worn shoes by the end of the month. Rachel Bigey calls it the Soles for Souls shoe drive. She’ll ship them all over the world to people who’ve never had shoes. She says it makes her feel “very special, not only because I’m changing a bunch of peoples’ lives, but I’m also giving people in our community the ability to also change someone’s life.”

She and her mom will head to the Dominican Republic in March to deliver some shoes. It’s her second shoe drive. She held her first one six years ago by asking friends to bring shoes, not presents, to her birthday party. She made the request after seeing a story about similar shoe drive on TV.

The drop off sites are:

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Canby

Gwynn’s Coffee Shop

Canby Union High School

All Al’s Garden Center locations