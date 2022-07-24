Canby Man Dies In Fatal 3-Way Crash In Vancouver

Vancouver, Wash — A Canby man died at the scene of a Crash early Sunday morning involving three vehicles on Interstate 205 near Mill Plain Boulevard.
Edwin Chicas, 31 of Canby was driving a Semi-Truck in the northbound right lane when he rear-ended a 2016 BMW driven by 59-year-old David Porter of Chehalis, Wa, at around 3:00 am on Sunday July 24.
The impact of the collision forced the truck to rollover, blocking the left lane and shoulder. That’s when a third vehicle, a 2001 Chevy S10 operated by 35-year-old Dagoberto Vargas Perez, of Vancouver, collided with the rolled over truck.
According to Washington State Patrol, Chicas was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced as deceased at the scene. Next of Kin has been notified by the Canby Police Department.
The other two drivers were wearing seatbelts. Their condition is unknown at this time. Responding troopers believe drugs or alcohol may have played a role in this crash, but the investigation continues to determine the exact cause.