Canby Ferry Remains Closed Due To Maintenance

CANBY, Ore. — The Canby Ferry across the Willamette River remains closed through at least this Tuesday night due to maintenance.
Clackamas County closed the ferry two weeks ago due to high water levels. Crews had to disconnect a cable line due to the amount of debris that accumulated from the rain and snow melt.
The ferry is expected to reopen once maintenance is completed.
The Canby Ferry crosses the Willamette River between Canby and Wilsonville seven days a week from 9am-6pm except on major holidays and when the water level rises to 70′ or higher or during inclement weather.