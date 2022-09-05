Canadian Police Hunt For Suspects After 10 Stabbed To Death

REGINA, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 05: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â MANDATORY CREDIT - "ROYAL CANADIAN MOUNTED POLICE / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) The Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Saskatchewan, Rhonda Blackmore makes a speech as she holds a press conference on a series of stabbings in Canadaâs central Saskatchewan province, at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police "F" Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan on September 05, 2022. 10 people have been killed and 15 more injured in a series of stabbings in Canadaâs central Saskatchewan province, police said on Sunday. Two suspects â Damien Sanderson, 31, (on the photo 2nd R) and Myles Sanderson, 30 (on the photo R) â are still at large, according to Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). (Photo by Royal Canadian Mounted Police / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) – Canadian police are searching for two men suspected of stabbing 10 people to death in an Indigenous community and a nearby town. The attacks was one of the nation’s deadliest mass killings. The massive manhunt entered its second day Monday. Authorities have said some of the victims were targeted and others appeared to have been chosen at random. The series of attacks took place on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon in Saskatchewan province. Officials have given no motive for the crimes, but a senior Indigenous leader suggested drugs were somehow involved. Police believe the suspects were last spotted around midday on Sunday in the provincial capital of Regina. That’s about 335 kilometers south of where the stabbings happened.