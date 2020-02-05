Canadian Court Rejects Challenge To Pipeline, Tankers
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – About 400 oil tankers a year are expected to travel the waters shared by Washington state and British Columbia.
Prospects for a giant Canadian oil pipeline and export terminal just east of Vancouver, surged Tuesday with a second Canadian court ruling of 2020.
The Federal Court of Appeals threw out a challenge by Aboriginal First Nations groups, saying the Canadian government has engaged in “reasonable and meaningful consultation.”
The decision follows by weeks a Supreme Court of Canada ruling that the British Columbia government cannot regulate or block the passage of bitumen crude oil from Alberta.