Canadian Court Rejects Challenge To Pipeline, Tankers

Feb 5, 2020 @ 11:46am
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – About 400 oil tankers a year are expected to travel the waters shared by Washington state and British Columbia.

Prospects for a giant Canadian oil pipeline and export terminal just east of Vancouver, surged Tuesday with a second Canadian court ruling of 2020.

The Federal Court of Appeals threw out a challenge by Aboriginal First Nations groups, saying the Canadian government has engaged in “reasonable and meaningful consultation.”

The decision follows by weeks a Supreme Court of Canada ruling that the British Columbia government cannot regulate or block the passage of bitumen crude oil from Alberta.

