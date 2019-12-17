Canadian Brothers Busted in Bitcoin Scheme
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Two Canadian brothers have pleaded guilty to duping an Oregonian woman out of more than $140,000 worth of bitcoin currency.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jagroop Singh Khatkar surrendered to federal authorities for the negotiated plea agreement.
He appeared with his brother, Karanjit Singh Khatkhar, before U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon in federal court in Portland.
The brothers, of Surrey, British Columbia, each pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering.