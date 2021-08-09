      Weather Alert

Canada Reopens Its Border For Vaccinated Visitors

Aug 9, 2021 @ 10:39am

DERBY LINE, Vermont (AP) – Canada has lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians. T

he reopening on Monday is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans.

The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020.

The U.S. has closed its border to Canadians for nonessential trips until at least Aug. 21 and that ban also applies to the Mexican border.

The lopsided rules on one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders is unsurprisingly being met with cheers and jeers.

