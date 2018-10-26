Can You Identify This Rape Suspect?
By Brandon Ison
|
Oct 25, 2018 @ 6:46 PM
Sketch provided by Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

Marion County, Oregon- In August of 2018, detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the rape of a minor.  Detectives believe the male pictured offered a ride to the victim, drove her to a remote location and raped the victim.

The suspect has been described as a white male adult, approximately 5’11”, in his mid to late 50’s, with lighter colored hair.  He was driving an older grey, square body style pickup. The image attached is a composite sketch created with assistance from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.  If you have any information regarding the suspect please contact Detective MJ Sphoon at 503-798-8319.

