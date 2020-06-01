Can You ID These Arson Suspects Accused Of Starting Fires In Portland’s Justice Center?
Portland, Ore. – We now have photos of some suspects who were filmed starting fires inside the Justice Center in downtown Portland during the George Floyd protests. Investigators need your help to identify the suspects. The fire and arson team is still working on finding all the fires that were set during the protests. If your business or property was set on fire officials want to hear from you, please contact the PF&R Arson Tip Line at 503-823-INFO.
The Portland Fire & Rescue Fire/Arson Investigations Unit in cooperation with the Portland Police Bureau & Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the public regarding the fires which occurred during the civil demonstrations on the nights of May 29th through May 30th, 2020.
Investigators are still trying to determine the exact number of fires that were intentionally set or attempted to be set in the Downtown area. If your business, or property you own was set on fire, or you believe someone attempted to set your property on fire, please contact the PF&R Arson Tip Line at 503-823-INFO. If you believe there is physical evidence of a fire setting device still at the scene, please do not clean it up, but call Non-Emergency at 503-823-3333 and report the incident. Fire Investigators may be dispatched to your location to conduct an investigation.
Investigators have obtained photographs of several persons involved in the events that transpired. We are asking for the public’s help in identifying any of the individuals pictured. If anyone has any information that they feel would be beneficial in furthering the investigation into the fires that occurred, please contact the PF&R Arson Tip Line at 503-823-INFO.
