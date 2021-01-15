Can The Senate Hold A Trial Against Someone Who Is No Longer President?
The House voted Wednesday to impeach President Trump, blaming him for inciting the US Capitol riot last week, which makes him the first US president to be impeached twice. The article of impeachment now goes to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made clear a trial won’t start until Joe Biden is sworn in. However once Biden is sworn in, that makes Donald Trump a normal citizen just like the rest of us, so can Congress hold a trial over a private citizen?
To find out, Lars spoke with Hans Von Spakovsky, a Senior legal fellow in The Heritage Foundation, and an expert in US constitutional law to get the answer, and it’s a doozy.
Listen to the full interview below:
