Can The Good Work The Private Sector Is Doing To Fight The China Virus Survive Joe Biden?
Companies around the globe have shifted into overtime supplying us with PPE, medicine and equipment to help fight the covid pandemic, but if Joe Biden sneaks into the White House will they be able to continue? Lars talks with former congressman Bob Barr about what a Biden presidency would mean for the countless businesses in the private sector that are stepping up to help Americans fight covid.
Listen Below:
The post Can The Good Work The Private Sector Is Doing To Fight The China Virus Survive Joe Biden? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.