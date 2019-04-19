Can new parents and doctors sometimes conspire to let a newborn just die?

When a mother gives birth around 20 to 25 weeks there is a good chance that the baby will suffer from a disability. Doctors are advising parents of these children to reject treatment for their premature babies and somehow it’s legal. Lars and Patrick Marmion MD, the Associate Clinical Professor of Medical Education and Clinical Sciences at the Elson S. Floyd college of Medicine, go into detail about this glaring issue. To read more on this subject from Dr. Marmion, click here

