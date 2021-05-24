      Weather Alert

Camper Found Safe After 17 Days

May 24, 2021 @ 8:19am

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore– 69 year old Harry Burleigh of Roseburg was found in the Umpqua National Forest yesterday.  He was life flighted to the hospital to get checked out. He could walk and SAR teams said he was in pretty good condition.

His car was found shortly after he went missing,  it was found at the lower trailhead to Forest Service trail 1500 which leads to Twin Lakes. Then his fishing gear was found last weekend with a shelter. Yesterday a Jackson County SAR’s Team found another shelter Southwest of the one found last weekend.  They called to Harry and he answered.

TAGS
camping car fishing gear forest lost SAR shelter Umpqua Ntl
Popular Posts
Suspect Arrested In Murder Of TriMet Driver In North Portland
Victim of Kidnapping That Led To Police Shootout In Marion County Dies
Police Race To Portland Hospital Following Gang Retaliation Shooting
Person Shot And Killed During Incident With Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies
Homeless Sweeps Start Next Week In Portland